Man killed in shooting on Firesign Drive, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating the death of a man who was killed in a shooting on Firesign Drive.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Firesign Drive by the Pinehurst of Atascocita Subdivision.

At the scene, the male victim was pronounced dead by EMS, officials said.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

Details regarding the investigation are still limited. Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.