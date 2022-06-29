1 detained, 1 remains at large in connection with shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting on Beechnut Street that happened on June 3.Avanta Donnelly Bailey, 20, is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Peter Valentin Moreno-Deschamps.HPD officers responded to a shooting call on 9700 Beechnut Street and located Moreno-Deschamps suffering from a gunshot wound in a grassy area of a strip mall parking lot, according to detectives.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.An investigation into the shooting identified Bailey as a suspect, and was arrested on June 21.According to detectives, there is another unidentified suspect involved that remains at large.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak with Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.