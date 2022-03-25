fatal crash

Driver killed by concrete truck in Montgomery County, says DPS trooper

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed by concrete truck in Montgomery Co., says DPS trooper

CUT AND SHOOT, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when a concrete truck ran a stop sign on Friday morning in Cut and Shoot, Texas, says DPS Sgt. Buress.

Investigators say at about 6 a.m., a concrete truck was driving east on Millmac Road approaching the intersection of Willis Waukegan and failed to stop at the stop sign.

A driver in a Honda was driving northbound on Willis Waukegan and just left the stop sign when the concrete truck struck and crushed the Honda as the truck rolled over, according to Buress.

Investigators say the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene at about 6:04 a.m.

It took firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire Department over 30 minutes to cut the victim out of the vehicle, according to the fire department.

The driver killed was identified by authorities as a 37-year-old man from Conroe. His name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashfatal crashdriver killedman killedtruck crash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into 2 cars in different lanes
Family says final goodbyes to man killed by suspected drunk driver
Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
TOP STORIES
TX program offers funds for mortgage payments, property taxes
Diseased oak trees in League Park to be turned into art
'My intent is to clear my name' Watson speaks on sex assault claims
Former Harris Co. officer gets 10 years for possession of child porn
Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Husband charged with wife's murder after stabbing her multiple times
Pollen and pollution problems possible today
Show More
H-E-B and Central Market launch $1 million donation campaign
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Local experts weigh in on the racial lens of Jackson's confirmation
Man tied up at gunpoint as he left to take granddaughter to school
'Undoubtedly elite' UH Coogs advance in NCAA tournament
More TOP STORIES News