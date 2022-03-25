Driver killed by concrete truck in Montgomery County, says DPS trooper

CUT AND SHOOT, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when a concrete truck ran a stop sign on Friday morning in Cut and Shoot, Texas, says DPS Sgt. Buress.Investigators say at about 6 a.m., a concrete truck was driving east on Millmac Road approaching the intersection of Willis Waukegan and failed to stop at the stop sign.A driver in a Honda was driving northbound on Willis Waukegan and just left the stop sign when the concrete truck struck and crushed the Honda as the truck rolled over, according to Buress.Investigators say the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene at about 6:04 a.m.It took firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire Department over 30 minutes to cut the victim out of the vehicle, according to the fire department.The driver killed was identified by authorities as a 37-year-old man from Conroe. His name has not been released.