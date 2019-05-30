MS-13 gang member accused of killing man because he insulted gang during rap battle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An MS-13 gang member is accused of killing a man because he insulted the gang during a rap battle.Mario Guevara, 26, is charged with murder.Federal agents and Harris County sheriff's deputies arrested Guevara Tuesday at a home on Sweetrock and Sugarmeade in northwest Harris County.During his court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors said that Guevara was linked to a rival gang member whose decomposing body was found in a field last year.The man who was killed and an unknown MS-13 gang member challenged each other to a rap battle, court documents show.During the battle, the man disrespected the gang.Documents state Guevara then ordered the man to be killed.According to prosecutors, gang members used a woman to lure the man into their vehicle by saying she had a birthday present for him.That was the last time anyone saw him.Guevara's bond is set at $100,000. ICE took him into custody because he is from El Salvador and not a U.S. citizen.The operation to catch Guevara was a joint investigation with the sheriff's office and Homeland Security investigations.