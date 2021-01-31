Man shot and killed at SE Houston tire shop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting in southeast Houston that left one person dead.According to police, the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Pineda Tire Shop in the 4400 block of the South Loop Freeway.Detective Eric Martinez said when law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive on the ground near his vehicle.Officers said the victim appeared to be a Hispanic man in his late 20s. A description of the shooter has not been released.Several witnesses reported seeing the victim and the shooter in an argument before the shooting.The suspect fled the scene, but witnesses said they would be able to help police identify him.