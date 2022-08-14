Man shot to death outside bowling alley on Bunker Hill, police say

Authorities believe a white SUV that was leaving the scene could be involved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting outside a west Houston bowling alley left one man dead, and police have not caught the gunman.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. outside Bowlero on Bunker Hill near Woodsage.

When the business closed, two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot, police said.

Officers said two shots were fired, and a 24-year-old man was killed.

The suspects took off, possibly in a white SUV, according to police.

No weapons have been recovered.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to get a better description of the shooter.