Masked man in wheelchair shoots man outside 24 Hour Fitness, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A masked man in a wheelchair opened fire on a dad on Father's Day as he was loading his young daughter in the car outside of a 24 Hour Fitness in Midtown.According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Louisiana. The shooting happened on the 3rd floor of the parking garage, adjacent to the 24 Hour Fitness.Surveillance video from minutes later, obtained by ABC13, shows a man in a wheelchair rolling quickly away from the scene, passing the responding ambulance. That man is believed to be Joey Harper, 27.Harper is in jail with a pending charge of felon in possession of a weapon.Police say the victim, Nehemias "Alex" Olmedo, 39, was leaving the gym with his 4-year-old daughter.He was helping her into the backseat when a masked man in a wheelchair rolled up behind Olmedo and shot him. Olmedo managed to knock the man from the wheelchair, but he still got away.A witness followed the man, now identified as Harper, to a CVS on Elgin. Police say that is where he was arrested while waiting for a friend to pick him up, and he still had the mask and gun.Alan Perez, a gym member, arrived for a workout soon after the shooting."The ambulance was right here. I thought someone wrecked because of the rain. When I got up there, I saw a lot of people," he said. "That is very sad, especially with a little girl on Father's Day."Olmedo underwent surgery for two bullet wounds Sunday night, spending most of Father's Day in the hospital, where he remains."We are all confused why my brother was targeted for this horrific crime," the victim's brother, told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "He just came up to him and shot him when he was turned. He does not know this man at all. The whole family is devastated and praying for the best."The family has launchedto help Olmedo with his medical expenses.