Man hit and killed by driver who may have been street racing, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man crossing the street was hit and killed by a driver that may have been street racing in northeast Houston, according to police.It happened around 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of Airline near Rittenhouse.Police said two cars were speeding."There are reports they may have been racing," said Lt. Larry Crowson. "We're not sure about that."Crowson said one of the drivers hit the man, who landed under a vehicle that was waiting at a red light.The man was pronounced dead on the scene.Meanwhile, police are searching for the two drivers involved, though a description of their vehicles was not immediately released.Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.