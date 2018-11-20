Man found shot to death outside RV in the Highlands area

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside an RV in the Highlands area Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of N. Battlebell Rd. and Edith St. when a caller reported hearing gunshots and may have seen a person laying on the ground.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was confirmed dead at the scene. The sheriff says the victim is described as a white male in his early 50s.



A person in the back of a patrol car was seen talking to officials, but it's not clear if they're connected to the crime.
