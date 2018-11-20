Man found shot to death outside RV in the Highlands area

Breaking: @HCSOTexas deputies responded to an in-progress call at 900 block of N. Battlebell Road (Highlands area-East Harris Co). One male is confirmed deceased. Homicide & Crime Scene units en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vJmMZ5jRhZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 20, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside an RV in the Highlands area Tuesday morning.Deputies responded to the 900 block of N. Battlebell Rd. and Edith St. when a caller reported hearing gunshots and may have seen a person laying on the ground.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was confirmed dead at the scene. The sheriff says the victim is described as a white male in his early 50s.A person in the back of a patrol car was seen talking to officials, but it's not clear if they're connected to the crime.