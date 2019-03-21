Crime & Safety

Man found shot to death in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for clues after a man was found shot to death in southeast Houston.

The man was found dead in the 9000 block of Dexter.

After finding the man dead in the road, officers noticed bullet holes outside of a home nearby.

Police are not sure why the shooting happened, but they say several guns were used.

"We don't know, a lot of shots were fired. There was something going on here, we're just not sure what yet," Houston Police Department officer Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Investigators are not sure if the man shot lived on the street or his connection to the neighborhood, but they're looking through surveillance videos for more evidence.
