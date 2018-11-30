Man found shot to death in parking lot of strip center in Channelview

EMBED </>More Videos

Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and then saw a man's body.

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for two people who were seen driving away from a man's body outside a busy shopping center in Channelview.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the strip center on Sheldon near East Freeway.

A security guard tried to help the man, but he did not survive.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and woman were seeing taking off from the scene in a silver Dodge Durango. They do not know the connection between the victim and the people in the truck.

Deputies said it is possible the victim was shot in that truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingman killedChannelview
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Suspects who stole woman's car tied to other crimes: Police
FAST AND FURIOUS: Legal street racing comes to Baytown Friday
Man kills woman with hammer after she refuses sex: Police
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
Show More
US museum dedicated to marijuana opening next year
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Digital Deal of the Day
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Astros face possible smokeless tobacco ban at Minute Maid Park
More News