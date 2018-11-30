431 Sheldon Road: a Silver Dodge Durango, occupied by a black male and female, fled the area. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 30, 2018

Deputies are searching for two people who were seen driving away from a man's body outside a busy shopping center in Channelview.Witnesses told investigators that they heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the strip center on Sheldon near East Freeway.A security guard tried to help the man, but he did not survive.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and woman were seeing taking off from the scene in a silver Dodge Durango. They do not know the connection between the victim and the people in the truck.Deputies said it is possible the victim was shot in that truck.