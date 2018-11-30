CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies are searching for two people who were seen driving away from a man's body outside a busy shopping center in Channelview.
Witnesses told investigators that they heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the strip center on Sheldon near East Freeway.
A security guard tried to help the man, but he did not survive.
431 Sheldon Road: a Silver Dodge Durango, occupied by a black male and female, fled the area. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 30, 2018
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and woman were seeing taking off from the scene in a silver Dodge Durango. They do not know the connection between the victim and the people in the truck.
Deputies said it is possible the victim was shot in that truck.