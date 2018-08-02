Authorities investigating fatal shooting at NW Harris County apartment

A man was found shot to death in a stairwell at an NW Harris County apartment complex. (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in a northwest Harris County apartment complex that left one man dead.

According to authorities, they received a call at around 1:40 a.m. of witnesses claiming to have heard several gunshots fired at an apartment complex at Greenhouse Road, near Clay.

Multiple units arrived at the scene, where they said a man was found dead in a stairwell.
