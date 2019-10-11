Stay family tragedy

Jurors to decide if convicted killer in Stay family deaths will face life in prison or death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ronald Lee Haskell Jr, the man accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife's family, will be sentenced to either life in prison or death.

Haskell, 39, was found guilty of killing the Stay family at their suburban Houston home in 2014.

Prosecutors alleged Haskell was motivated by vengeance and had plotted to hurt anybody who helped his ex-wife, Melannie Lyon, after she left him. Lyon testified that Haskell physically abused her and their children, so she moved them all from Utah to Texas to be with her family after the divorce.

TIMELINE: 6 members of Stay family killed in their home in Spring
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children were shot execution-style in their own home. One daughter survived.



Authorities say Haskell traveled from California and stalked Lyon's family for two days before killing six of them.

Among those killed were 39-year-old Stephen Stay and his 34-year-old wife Katie, along with their children 4-year-old Zach; 7-year-old Rebecca; 9-year-old Emily; and 13-year-old Bryan. Katie Stay was the sister of Haskell's ex-wife. Haskell was convicted in the deaths of Stephen and Katie Stay.

Prosecutors argue that Haskell should be sentenced to death because society would be safer, there's no guarantees that he will behave in prison while serving a life sentence, and if he ever escaped prison -which isn't likely- he would try to harm the surviving members of the Stay family.

MORE: 5 years after murders, man accused of killing Spring family execution-style goes to trial

The defense says Haskell should be sentenced to life in prison because they believe he isn't a danger to society when he's in a controlled environment and taking the right medication. They also argued that Haskell doesn't understand what he has done, but has expressed remorse.

Attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments for the sentencing phase at 9 a.m.

RELATED:
Murder defendant told investigators, "I'm just not right in the head"
Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding

Slain Stay family members mourned at funeral

Lone survivor of massacre speaks at memorial

Accused Spring gunman collapses during court appearance

Accused Spring gunman faced allegations of domestic violence

Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in Spring

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialschild killedtrialmurdercourtchild deathfamilywoman killedinvestigatorsman killedstay family tragedyinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAY FAMILY TRAGEDY
Jury deliberations underway in Stay family massacre trial
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
Man accused of killing 6 not insane, psychologist testifies
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom 'not angry' with babysitter who left kids alone
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
Hinch wishes Astros were playing Yankees on Friday
Temp tumble into the 50s Friday afternoon
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
Astros fan frenzy as ALCS gear released at Academy
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Show More
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
Driver injured after crashing vintage Bentley in Crosby
Yoga, safety classes and music all for FREE this weekend
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
One of Josh Reddick's sons still in hospital
More TOP STORIES News