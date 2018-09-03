Houston police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a driveway.It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Cobblefield Lane in southwest Houston.Officers have blocked off the street as they investigate.Police said a woman and her boyfriend were in the home when another man arrived and got into a confrontation with them. That's when the shooting occured.Police said the suspect shot the victim in the back, killing him.The shooter ran from the scene.Investigators found a gun in the area and believe that's the weapon that was used in the shooting.