HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a driveway.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Cobblefield Lane in southwest Houston.

Officers have blocked off the street as they investigate.

Police said a woman and her boyfriend were in the home when another man arrived and got into a confrontation with them. That's when the shooting occured.

Police said the suspect shot the victim in the back, killing him.

The shooter ran from the scene.

Investigators found a gun in the area and believe that's the weapon that was used in the shooting.
