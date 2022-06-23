man killed

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in north Houston apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in north Houston on Thursday morning, according to police.

Detectives responded to the apartment complex in the 3200 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9 a.m.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to family at the scene, 46-year-old Shango Smith was found dead in his apartment.



He drove an airport shuttle at Bush Intercontinental Airport, his sister said.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Houston police were investigating.

No arrests had been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Police believe man was followed before he was shot and killed
Houston man identified as suspect shot and killed by DPS trooper
Neighbors encounter carjacking suspect not realizing he killed someone
Shooting victim showed up at urgent care before dying, deputies say
TOP STORIES
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
He's a Manning, a top-ranked recruit, and bound for Austin
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Rockets and Duke's Paolo Banchero destined for each other at NBA Draft
Texas school bans hoodies, dresses to 'improve student self-esteem'
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
Police believe man was followed before he was shot and killed
Show More
I-69 SB reopens over 7 hours after 18-wheeler crash caused big mess
Stafford woman accused of shooting husband in stomach, deputies say
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Some economists worry 'gas tax holiday' could backfire
More TOP STORIES News