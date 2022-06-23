Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in north Houston apartment

Our homicide detectives are en route to 3200 Laura Koppe Road after a male was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds about 9 a.m.



No other info at this time, as the investigation is on going.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/QmYHBDW2qR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in north Houston on Thursday morning, according to police.Detectives responded to the apartment complex in the 3200 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9 a.m.According to family at the scene, 46-year-old Shango Smith was found dead in his apartment.He drove an airport shuttle at Bush Intercontinental Airport, his sister said.It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Houston police were investigating.No arrests had been made.