Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in north Houston apartment

Detectives responded to the apartment complex in the 3200 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9 a.m.
According to family at the scene, 46-year-old Shango Smith was found dead in his apartment.
According to Houston Police, a male was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds about 9 a.m.
No other info at this time, as the investigation is on going.
He drove an airport shuttle at Bush Intercontinental Airport, his sister said.
It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Houston police were investigating.
No arrests had been made.