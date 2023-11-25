Man found dead in Third Ward vacant lot, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating what happened to a man found dead in the middle of a vacant lot on Rosalie Street.
At about 8 a.m. Saturday, someone called to report a man down at 3600 Rosalie Street, officers said.
At the scene, the Houston Police Department reported finding a body in a vacant lot in a puddle of blood.
According to investigators, neighbors heard shots the night before at around 9:30 p.m.
