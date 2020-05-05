Man arrested after walking along street, firing shots in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after police say he walked along a street, firing off a shotgun twice in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Keller near Flowers. That's in the area of Griggs and the Gulf Freeway.

According to authorities, the man fired the shotgun twice, then put down the gun when police ordered him to do so a second time.

Police believe he was walking away from a disturbance call.

Thankfully, no one was shot.

It's not clear what charges the man may face.
