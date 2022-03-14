Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase on W. Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who led police on a chase overnight was ejected after crashing into a traffic light pole on the West Beltway near Beechnut, according to Houston police.HPD said an officer spotted the driver run a stop sign, and when the officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a chase began.Police said the chase reached a high rate of speed when the officer decided to call off the pursuit.However, investigators said the suspect continued to flee, and eventually hit a curb and traffic light pole. He was ejected from his vehicle, HPD said.The suspect was transported to the hospital, according to HPD. He is expected to survive.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.Police said it is unclear why the driver sped off when the officer tried to pull him over in the first place.