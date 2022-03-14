police chase

Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase on W. Beltway

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who led police on a chase overnight was ejected after crashing into a traffic light pole on the West Beltway near Beechnut, according to Houston police.

HPD said an officer spotted the driver run a stop sign, and when the officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a chase began.

Police said the chase reached a high rate of speed when the officer decided to call off the pursuit.

However, investigators said the suspect continued to flee, and eventually hit a curb and traffic light pole. He was ejected from his vehicle, HPD said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, according to HPD. He is expected to survive.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said it is unclear why the driver sped off when the officer tried to pull him over in the first place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chasehigh speed chasetraffic stopcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Catalytic converter theft suspects caught after cemetery crash
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Lengthy police chase ends with arrest in NW Harris County
TOP STORIES
Alleged wrong-way driver killed in crash after getting out of car
Flea market booth owner shot in attempted robbery expected to be OK
Mother of 4 kids found alone in Spring home due in court today
Mild start, potential strong storms move in ahead of a front tonight
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Huntsville rodeo contestant's truck broken and damaged on show day
'SNL' star Pete Davidson to head to space aboard Blue Origin flight
Show More
Car crash in SW Houston leaves 1 dead
Lone Star College System discusses tuition increase rates
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
RodeoHouston's school art auction shatters record with 2 art pieces
Missing person: 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's
More TOP STORIES News