Two drownings occur less than half a mile from each other in a span of 24 hours, police say

A 13-year-old boy went missing in the water after an outing with friends on Saturday and was found dead on the shore early Sunday morning at the 18000 block of Riverside.
At about 3:30 p.m., Sunday, just about a half mile from where the 13-year-old drowned, a 31-year-old man went under the water.
@abc13houston we’re here now. HCSO, EMS, and fire crews all out here looking for this man. We’re not far from where the 13-year-old washed ashore this morning after going missing in the water yesterday. (Two separate tragedies here at San Jac River off of Magnolia Gardens Park). https://t.co/y9m5A7GUa5 pic.twitter.com/XvoK4Xx73c— Daniela Hurtado (@ABC13Daniela) July 17, 2022
An Eyewitness News crew was on scene at the Magnolia Gardens, covering the previous drowning before capturing first responders on the boats trying to find the man.
No sign of the man who went underwater yet. Crews are searching. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/PvqrMkENIV— Daniela Hurtado (@ABC13Daniela) July 17, 2022
"It only takes a second. You go under water, and it doesn't take much water to drown so if you get pulled under and inhale that's it, it can take your life from you," said Lieutenant David Jasper of the HCSO Maritime Tactical Operations Center.
The search for the man lasted more than one hour, police say.
5:05 PM update— Lieutenant on scene says the body of the man who they were looking for in the San Jacinto River off of Magnolia Gardens Park has been recovered. @abc13houston @SheriffEd_HCSO pic.twitter.com/pW8GKKIVzL— Daniela Hurtado (@ABC13Daniela) July 17, 2022
At 5:05 p.m., the man's body was found, confirmed Lt. Jasper.
"When you're in open water with a current, even if you do know how to swim, you never know, you get tired, you get a cramp, the current pulls you," said Jasper.
"If you don't know how to swim, if you don't know how deep the water is, don't get in."
The Magnolia Gardens Park does not have lifeguards stationed.
There are signs throughout the park in English and Spanish that inform people of the lack of lifeguards and say, "swim at your ow