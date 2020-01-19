Husband dead after domestic violence shooting in NW Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a domestic violence shooting incident at 14100 blk of Barons Bridge Drive between an estranged couple. Male arrived at the location, female retrieved a pistol, words were exchanged. The pistol went off striking the male. He’s in critical pic.twitter.com/FkWBtclWcd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 19, 2020

Update:Ray Court (66) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Carolyn Court (68) has been arrested and charged with Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/Z9ZQ7Wf59S — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 19, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one man has died following a domestic violence shooting in northwest Harris County.Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive where an estranged couple had been engaged in a dispute.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 68-year-old Carolyn Court retrieved a gun after the 66-year-old Ray Court arrived. The two got into an argument, then the pistol went off, striking Ray.Although authorities originally said Ray was in critical condition, he died of his injuries in the hospital.According to Gonzalez, Carolyn was arrested and charged with murder.