Car hanging out of gaping hole on side of an Humble home it crashed into, Pct. 4 photos show

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after crashing into a home in Humble, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Pct. 4 shared pictures of the man's car slammed into a home in the 19600 block of Timber Forest Drive. The crash happened at about 11:58 a.m., at which point first responders arrived.

Images show the entire front of the car damaged. As for the home, a section of bricks made up most of the rubbish, along with what appeared to be a tree or two run over.

It was unclear if anyone was home at the time. There was no word on the condition of the driver.

