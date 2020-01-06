Suspect chased 3 men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing several charges after police say he chased a group of people with a machete in a hate-filled rage on New Year's Day.

Emerson Munoz is believed to have driven up to three men in his car and asked for a cigarette at 8 a.m. on Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire.

When the men declined his request, they say he became belligerent and started to shout slurs at them including calling them illegal.

Police say Munoz chased the men with a machete and tried to run them over with his car. According to police, Munoz continued to shout that the men were "trash" and he was "an American."

Witnesses say they saw a note covering his speedometer that said, "Emerson, do not drive drunk to your after-party in the SW please."

Munoz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmacheteracism
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder after blood trail leads to dead body
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
Show More
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in Broadacres
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News