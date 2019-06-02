Man charged with string of high-end-thefts in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of high-end thefts in the Heights.Deputies arrested 58-year-old Kerry Theall Friday. He was charged with two felony counts of burglary.According to officials, upon his arrest, Theall told a deputy, "I was stealing from the Heights because I thought you worked in Garden Oaks."Theall was caught with the help of a prior theft victim who discovered pictures of stolen bicycles being re-sold online. Investigators recognized the location where the pictures of the stolen bikes were taken, and were able to work from that location to identify and locate Theall.Theall is charged with felony counts of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building, related to two bicycle thefts occurring on May 27 and 28.He is being held at the Harris County Jail without bond.Investigators are working to connect Theall to a number of bicycle thefts throughout the past eight years in the Heights area.If you believe your bicycle might have been stolen by Theall, contact joseph.bowden@cn1.hctx.net.