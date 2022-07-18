counterfeit

Man charged for trying to sell counterfeit Mexico national soccer team jerseys, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with trademark counterfeiting hundreds of soccer jerseys, records show.

German Aguilar was arrested last Wednesday evening and is set to appear before a judge on Friday.

According to records, Aguilar possessed counterfeit Mexican national soccer team jerseys with the intent to sell them. The retail value of the jerseys was at least $2,500.

Aguilar has over 1,300 counterfeit jerseys and was selling each one for $20, records say.

His bond conditions restrict him from contact with anyone in the 8000 block of Harwin Drive. Buildings in that strip center include Houston T-Shirt and Solo De Futbol.
