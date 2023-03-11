The two men were childhood friends who went to grab food before it turned deadly

Man in jail on murder charge after allegedly killing friend responsible for girlfriend's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston man is in jail charged with what police believe was a retaliation murder.

Brian Bush, 38, is accused of killing a person days after Houston police say the man he killed, Earl Marcell Green, fatally shot Bush's girlfriend.

Both murders happened during the last week of February.

According to court records, Bush and his girlfriend of eight years, Clotheia Garrett, ran into Green, who was a childhood friend, as they were heading to a Sonic Drive-Thru on S. Post Oak for food.

The conversation was friendly, and they were all joking, records say, until Bush got out of the car to order. That is when Green opened fire on his girlfriend, police believe.

The car was riddled with bullet holes at the scene on Feb. 26, and witnesses could not believe what had happened.

"As you can see, she got shot up in broad daylight. It's bad out here," Christopher Dixon told ABC13 then.

Court documents said Garrett, 45, was shot at least seven times.

The next day, Green was charged with her murder, but he would never see a courtroom.

On Feb. 28, Green was shot and killed mid-day at Blue Ridge Road and Rockergate Drive intersection in far southwest Houston. He was shot multiple times.

"We're not believing this is a random crime," HPD Commander Christopher Hassig said.

Bush is now in the Harris County jail on an unlawful carry of a weapon charge.

He is charged in Fort Bend County with murder since Green was killed in the Fort Bend County area.

Bush is expected to appear back in court in April, officials said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.