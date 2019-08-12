Man charged in murder of ex who had recently broken up with him, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a hotel in Sugar Land and got into a shootout with an officer.

Sheldon Magee, 44, has also been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Kiva Herrera.

Sugar Land police say they received a call around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic disturbance at the Courtyard by Marriott at 16740 Creekbend Drive.


According to police, a witness at the scene said Magee and Herrera were struggling with each other in the hotel parking lot when a gunshot was fired. Upon arrival, Sugar Land EMS performed CPR but Herrera died at the scene.

WATCH: Sugar Land PD gives update on deadly shooting of woman at hotel
EMBED More News Videos

A man is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed a woman at a hotel in Sugar Land.



Magee was found in the parking lot of the Marriott where he and an officer exchanged gunfire. Neither man was injured.

Authorities say Herrera had recently ended her relationship with Magee. He found her in the parking lot, where they were arguing before he killed her, according to police.

Magee is in the Fort Bend County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landfort bend countywoman shothotelshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney discusses controversial arrest by officers on horseback
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
Puppy stolen from rescue group minutes before adoption
Show More
School principal's Mattress Mack-style video making waves
Leukemia patient's dream of meeting Deshaun Watson comes true
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
More TOP STORIES News