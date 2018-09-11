Houston man charged after mystery woman found strangled and dumped inside recycling bin in his bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are trying to identify the mystery woman who was found strangled and left inside a recycling bin in a Houston man's bedroom.

Alex Jude Akpan, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence. Court documents state that his mother found a woman's body inside a green recycling bin in his room.

Investigators tried to interview Akpan, but he requested an attorney.

The woman was found dead on Sept. 5 in the home in the 9600 block of Wellsworth Drive. Her identity is not known.

The Harris County medical examiner's office is asking for the public's help to learn who the woman was. She is described as a young black woman, 5'6" in height, weighing about 162 pounds, with short to medium length black hair. She had single ear piercings with large yellow metal hoop earrings. She was wearing a striped t-shirt with the words 'NYC Classic' and olive green pants labeled as being from "Forever 21." A gray Hanes brand zipper hooded sweatshirt (size small) was tied around her waist. She was found without shoes or socks.

