Man caught recording woman in Hobby Lobby restroom: Police

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after police say he admitted to filming a woman in the restroom at a Conroe Hobby Lobby store.

Todd Starkweather was arrested Saturday after he allegedly followed a female customer into the restroom in March.

Conroe police said the 21-year-old suspect recorded the woman with his cell phone after she entered a restroom stall.

Nearly a month later, Starkweather returned to the same Hobby Lobby store, and that's when employees recognized him and called police.

Police say his cell phone is undergoing forensic testing, but no other victims have come forward.

Starkweather is charged with invasive visual recording, according to court documents.
