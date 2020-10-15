Man barricades himself and 5-month-old inside Clear Lake apartment, police say

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to get a man out of an apartment complex after he reportedly barricaded himself and a 5-month-old inside, according to police.Officers said a woman called to report an assault happening in the Lake Shore Apartments at 16200 Space Center Boulevard on Thursday morning.When they arrived, they said a man was barricaded inside with an infant. According to police, the small child has since been released from inside the building.