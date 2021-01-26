Video shows suspect accused of sexually assaulting teenager attacking innocent man in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man, who appeared in court Monday for being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old, was restrained after he attacked another person in the court room.Video from David St. John, Jr.'s court appearance on Jan. 25, shows him walking over and punching another person during one of the court proceedings. The victim is able to run to the side of the room, and a police officer is seen pushing St. John on to the bench before handcuffing him.The 39-year-old showed up in court after he was arrested at a northwest Harris County hotel room on Monday, according to the county sheriff's office.Deputies said they arrived to the hotel at 8950 Fallbrook Drive to find a 16-year-old girl. They said she reported St. John started liking her pictures on social media. The girl said he then picked her up at her house to smoke marijuana, but then drove her to the hotel without her consent.Once at the hotel, the girl said St. John performed multiple sexual acts on her, according to HCSO. She told deputies he not only hit her with a pistol, but also stuck a silver handgun inside her vaginal opening and pulled the trigger.It was later discovered that St. John had a nine millimeter Smith and Wesson, which was loaded with 14 rounds, according to authorities. The Smith and Wesson weapon wasn't in the hotel room, but deputies said they did find a magazine full of ammunition.The 16-year-old also told investigators that St. John held a gun to her head and made her eat ice, which was later determined to be methamphetamine.Investigators said St. John has been charged with aggravated sex assault of a child and with felony possession of a weapon. He was denied bond and is expected to show up in court again on March 26.