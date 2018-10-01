BREAKING NEWS

Nolen Goodman is in custody. After a lengthy stand off with law enforcement. Goodman was taken into custody by members of the @MCTXSheriff SWAT Team members. Goodman girlfriend, Rosemary Paez was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a known fugitive. pic.twitter.com/wBP9A4QCpc — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) October 1, 2018

A man was arrested early Monday morning after an hours-long standoff with the SWAT team at a Montgomery County home.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 34-year-old Nolen Goodman was taken into custody around 4:15 a.m.Authorities say it all started when Goodman led them on a chase Saturday at about 8:45 p.m. after they tried to pull him over in his white Saturn Vue for a traffic violation.During the pursuit, authorities spiked Goodman's vehicle and he crashed into a fence at a property in the 12300 block of FM 149.When Goodman got out of his vehicle and ran off, Montgomery police say he fired shots at them but did not hit anyone.A female passenger, identified as his girlfriend 44-year-old Rosemary Paez, was detained at the time and later released.After a search of numerous buildings on the property and the woods throughout the night, authorities received a tip Sunday around 9:45 a.m. that Goodman was at the home.Family members came out of the house and told officials that Goodman was inside with Paez.He refused law enforcement's commands to exit the home and surrender late Sunday night.The sheriff's office says they used gas at the house to try to get both of them to leave. Paez left at around 10:15 p.m, telling detectives that Goodman was not there.Thirty minutes later, investigators confirmed that he was inside. Authorities say he told them he had a bomb and would blow up the entire house if law enforcement didn't leave.Goodman was arrested at 4:15 a.m. without incident by SWAT members.He and Paez were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.The manhunt for Goodman began when he allegedly threatened to kill his uncle.He was charged with making a terroristic threat.Paez has been charged with hindering apprehension of a known fugitive.