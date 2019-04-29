Man charged in murder of Uber passenger after shooting in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Murder charges have been filed for the shooting death of a man who was waiting to get picked up by an Uber.

The shooting happened on Friday in the area of TC Jester and FM 1960 around 2 p.m.

The rideshare driver drove away with 26-year-old James Booker and contacted law enforcement, according to a tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Booker later died.

It's not known if the driver was injured.

The sheriff's office said deputies searched around TC Jester and Laurel Creek, near Spears, for the suspect, 25-year-old Neilo Jhaman Johnson, for hours.

Johnson was arrested and has now been charged with murder.

