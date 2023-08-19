Man in custody after fleeing traffic stop, leading Kingwood officer to discharge weapon, HPD says

A man involved in an incident where a Kingwood police officer had to discharge his weapon on Thursday has been arrested, and we are getting a first look at his mugshot, according to the Houston Police Department.

Charges have been filed against 42-year-old Chad Micheal Duhon after he is accused of fleeing during a traffic stop conducted by Officer G. Chapa.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kingwood Drive.

Chapa attempted to stop Duhon, who was said to have open felony warrants. According to police, the suspect fled the area and drove to a dead-end at a strip center.

Duhon then reportedly jumped from the car, described as a gray pickup truck, and fled on foot after not complying with the officer's demands, HPD said.

According to officials, the officer believed Duhon was armed with a weapon, causing him to discharge his firearm. Duhon was not struck and ran through an alleyway into a restaurant's parking lot, into the employee area, and exited through the back.

In a second attempt to apprehend Duhon, the officer then deployed his CED or conducted energy device and was able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody, according to police.

No one else was hurt during the chase, HPD said.

According to officials, as customary, the HPD Specials Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs will investigate the case.