Driver arrested for using device to hide license plate and racking up $5,000 in tolls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested for possession of a license plate flipper Thursday afternoon.
The Harris County Precinct 4 constable's office told ABC13 that they've been searching for 27-year-old Preston Cody Talbot for at least three months.
Authorities say Talbot used a license plate flipper to conceal his plate number while he drove through tolls in Harris County.
Talbot allegedly racked up $5,473.07 in unpaid tolls.
Harris County Constable Mark Herman says it's uncommon to see people using license plate devices to avoid tolls.
