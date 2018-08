A man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he broke into a church and stole a purse.Bryan Rose, 39, was charged with burglary to a building.Authorities say Rose broke into the church located in the 11000 block of Perry Road.Constables set up a perimeter and quickly located Rose a few miles away from the church. The stolen purse was returned to the owner.Rose is being held in the Harris County jail on a $15,000 bond.