Man arrested after barricading himself inside east Houston pawn shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after a standoff with a SWAT team.

Houston police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a pawn shop on Federal Road around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the owner of the shop received a call from his alarm company saying someone may be breaking into the business.

When the owner arrived, he noticed a small hole cut into the side of the building.

Officers arrived and saw a man trying to come out of the hole with a gun and a bag containing other weapons. After seeing police, the man allegedly went back inside the pawn shop and refused to come out.

"He was trying to be the 2019 hide-and-seek champion, he hid in the attic. Unfortunately for him, our K9 Keno is the reigning champion and located him up in the attic," HPD SWAT commander Larry Baimbridge said.

SWAT officers were able to get the man out of the business unharmed.

The suspect has been charged with burglary of a business. He may also face other charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglaryswat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorms pushing through Houston-area
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Show More
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue
Services scheduled for next week for Carolee Taylor
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
More TOP STORIES News