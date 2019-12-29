Man arrested after barricading himself inside east Houston pawn shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after a standoff with a SWAT team.Houston police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a pawn shop on Federal Road around 12:30 a.m.Police say the owner of the shop received a call from his alarm company saying someone may be breaking into the business.When the owner arrived, he noticed a small hole cut into the side of the building.Officers arrived and saw a man trying to come out of the hole with a gun and a bag containing other weapons. After seeing police, the man allegedly went back inside the pawn shop and refused to come out."He was trying to be the 2019 hide-and-seek champion, he hid in the attic. Unfortunately for him, our K9 Keno is the reigning champion and located him up in the attic," HPD SWAT commander Larry Baimbridge said.SWAT officers were able to get the man out of the business unharmed.The suspect has been charged with burglary of a business. He may also face other charges.