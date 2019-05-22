Man and woman killed in apparent murder-suicide at apartments in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in northeast Houston.Around 4:25 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Blue Valley Apartments at 9555 Crofton near Tidwell.Police went inside one of the units and found 40-year-old Donald Burks and 34-year-old Shamala Burks both dead from gunshot wounds inside their bedroom.A pistol was recovered at the scene. Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry.Their deaths are still under investigation.Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.