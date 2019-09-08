Man and woman found shot to death inside trailer in Channelview identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for answers after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a travel trailer in Channelview.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies performed a welfare check in the 16800 block of Laurelwood Drive Friday night and found the bodies of Colette DePaz and Ernesto Hull.



Deputies say they initially believed the shooting was a murder-suicide, but after further investigation, they learned both victims were murdered.

DePaz and Hull were found with gunshot wounds and are described as being in their 30s and 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide division at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
