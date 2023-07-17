Man and woman charged after allegedly chaining 18-year-old to bed, forcing her to have sex: Deputies

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are behind bars after Precinct 4 deputies say an 18-year-old reported that she had been held against her will at a home in Humble.

Deputies received a call on Sunday about a woman in distress. When they arrived to the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane, deputies say an 18-year-old woman told them she had been held against her will at a home for about a month before she was able to escape.

An investigation led Pct. 4 deputies to the identity of suspects Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias.

According to court documents, the 18-year-old was chained to a bed, assaulted, and was forced to have sex.

Both Reyes and Macias have been booked into the Harris County Jail and have been charged with kidnapping.

Reyes is excepted in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: 6-year-old Florida girl fights off would-be kidnapper by biting him

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.