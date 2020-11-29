Man and child rescued after car flips into bayou in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and child are recovering in the hospital after police say their car flipped into a bayou on Saturday.Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a water rescue on Bellfort near Glencrest in southeast Houston around 5:30 p.m.Police said a child and a man were trapped inside of a vehicle after they flipped into a bayou.The man and child were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. A tow truck driver is working on pulling their vehicle out of the bayou.It's not clear what caused the vehicle to go into the bayou or how the man and child got out.Houston police are investigating the scene.