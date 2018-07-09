Houston man allegedly confessed he strangled wife to save her from going to jail over new car debt

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Francisco Olazaran was concerned about debt and a new car when he alleged killed his wife, Maria. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A northeast Houston man told police he murdered his wife because he did not want her to go to jail if she could not pay for her new car.

Francisco Olazaran, 67, is charged with the murder of his wife, Maria Olazaran, 63. The medical examiner ruled she died from manual strangulation.

According to Houston police, on the morning of July 4, when the city was getting hammered by rain, Francisco walked into Sand Dollar Thrift Store on Harrisburg in east Houston and said his wife, who was sitting in the car, had just been choked and robbed by three men.

An employee called for help. Police say Francisco repeated that same story to them and then changed it.

According to court documents, he said his wife had just traded in an older car for a newer one. He didn't have a job. Maria, he said, didn't make much money working for Walmart, and he was worried she could not afford the car payments.

"The defendant stated that morning he killed the complainant because he did not want her to go to jail over the debt," a prosecutor read from documents during Francisco's first court appearance on July 5. "He stated that he did not want her to go to jail and that he preferred for her to die."

An investigator told Eyewitness News the couple had been married for many years. The victim, a mother and grandmother, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Francisco's charges were upgraded to murder on Saturday.

He is being held in jail on an $80,000 bond and, as a Mexican National who has lived in the United States for 15 years, must surrender his passport if he posts it.

Francisco is expected in court on Tuesday.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedarreststranglingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News