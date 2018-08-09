A Florida man is out on bond, after admitting to shooting a stranger over Facebook comments.Brian Sebring says it all started after he commented on a post about President Donald Trump.He claims the political fight with Alex Stephens quickly turned to personal threats. So on Monday, he drove to Stephens' home, armed with two guns and when Stephens came out, he charged towards him."I took two steps back, pulled my gun. Shot him in the hip and when he ran, I shot him in the butt," Sebring said.Sebring says Stephens threatened to hurt his kids and mother. He now faces two felony charges.