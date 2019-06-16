Man accused of scamming elderly woman out of $35,000 by claiming to be federal agent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5334683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police looking for 'witch' who scammed residents for more than $116K.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are looking for a man they say scammed an elderly Houston woman out of $35,000 by claiming to be from a federal agency over the phone.Harris County Precinct 4 investigators say the man called the woman and said her social security number had been used in a money laundering and drug trafficking case, and told her she needed to transfer money to him to get a warrant removed.Investigators say the woman sent the suspect a check to an address later identified as a Walgreens Store on Westheimer Road.In total, the victim sent the suspect a total of $35,000.Deputy constables obtained surveillance video from the Walgreens store of the suspect picking up the packages.He's described as a male with dark hair, a dark colored beard and a mustache. He was also seen in the video wearing glasses.They say he is between 6' and 6'2" and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds.If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.