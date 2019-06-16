crime

Man accused of scamming elderly woman out of $35,000 by claiming to be federal agent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are looking for a man they say scammed an elderly Houston woman out of $35,000 by claiming to be from a federal agency over the phone.

Harris County Precinct 4 investigators say the man called the woman and said her social security number had been used in a money laundering and drug trafficking case, and told her she needed to transfer money to him to get a warrant removed.



Investigators say the woman sent the suspect a check to an address later identified as a Walgreens Store on Westheimer Road.

In total, the victim sent the suspect a total of $35,000.

Deputy constables obtained surveillance video from the Walgreens store of the suspect picking up the packages.

He's described as a male with dark hair, a dark colored beard and a mustache. He was also seen in the video wearing glasses.

They say he is between 6' and 6'2" and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.

RELATED: Police looking for 'witch' who scammed residents for more than $116K

EMBED More News Videos

Police looking for 'witch' who scammed residents for more than $116K.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimesuspect profilescamsscam targeting seniorsscam
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized
20 Tony Buzbee campaign signs vandalized with swastikas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News