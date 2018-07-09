25-year-old man who allegedly posed as Harvey evacuee accused of dating 14-year-old

DALLAS, Texas --
A 25-year-old man accused of posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school is facing a new charge in his case.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley has been charged with indecency with a child. Authorities allege he was dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.

Gilstrap-Portley's attorney didn't immediately return an email on Sunday seeking comment.

Court records show he was released Friday on bond on the new charge.

Gilstrap-Portley had already faced a charge of tampering with government records after first being arrested in May.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.
