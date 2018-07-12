Man, 18, accused of forcing sex acts on 15-year-old girl at Bible camp

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrested 18-year-old Crispin Ricablanca after they said he performed sexual acts on a 15-year-old girl against her will in a bathroom during a bible camp. (KFSN)

HANOVER, California --
Authorities arrested an 18-year-old who is accused of performing sex acts on an underage teenage girl against her will at a Bible camp.

According to police in Hanover, California, Crispin Ricablanco was taken into custody after allegations came to light at Kiononia Church vacation Bible camp.

Investigators said Ricablanco and the 15-year-old victim knew each other before the alleged incident on June 27. Police said it appeared to have happened in a bathroom.

Ricablanco was booked into the Kings County Jail and faces multiple charges related to the incident.

His bail was set at $775,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex crimesu.s. & worldchurchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News