A man who allegedly molested a child at a hurricane evacuation shelter is now behind bars.Florida deputies say 60-year-old John Stapleton inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at a school being used as a shelter for Hurricane Michael victims.The incident was caught on surveillance video. A witness told deputies she saw a recording of the child being touched in a lewd manner underneath her clothing.Stapleton, a homeless man from the Destin area, admitted to touching the girl, but told investigators his actions weren't done in a lewd manner.Stapleton is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.