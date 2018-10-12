Homeless man accused of sexually molesting 6-year-old girl in hurricane shelter

DESTIN, Florida (KTRK) --
A man who allegedly molested a child at a hurricane evacuation shelter is now behind bars.

Florida deputies say 60-year-old John Stapleton inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at a school being used as a shelter for Hurricane Michael victims.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. A witness told deputies she saw a recording of the child being touched in a lewd manner underneath her clothing.

Stapleton, a homeless man from the Destin area, admitted to touching the girl, but told investigators his actions weren't done in a lewd manner.

Stapleton is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.
