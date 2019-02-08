EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5126218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot in front of children

The man accused of shooting an innocent passenger on FM 1960 near Ella was arrested overnight in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell.ABC13 was there as deputies and officers surrounded an SUV with 25-year-old Alan Anthony Ruth inside. He was stopped at the restaurant off I-45 and Richey, two miles from the shooting scene.Ruth eventually came out of the passenger side with his hands up. He backed up, got on the ground and was taken into custody.A woman driving the SUV was let go.Authorities say that around 10 a.m. Thursday, a white Corolla carrying two men and three children was traveling east on FM 1960 and waiting to turn on Bamwood, when Ruth pulled up in a Grand Marquis and fired several shots into the car.The passenger of the Corolla was shot in the head. Three children were also in the car. They were not hurt.The victim is in critical condition.Officials told ABC13 Ruth was aiming for the Corolla's driver, Christian James Lee, not the victim. They said the motive for the shooting is an ongoing feud between Ruth and Lee.Lee, who is the father of the three children, was not hurt.Police say they recovered the vehicle Ruth used in the shooting in the 12300 block of Gessner.A bystander named Ed was in the area at the time to grab something to eat when he learned that someone had been shot."The guy was on the ground crying and stuff, crying about 'My brother, my brother, my brother,'" Ed said. "I saw them pulling out the kids, I saw the guy on the ground, I saw the guy in the car... I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Witness Feras Qaqish, who works at nearby 2 Quick Automotive, described seeing a white Corolla pull up to the intersection, preparing to turn, when six or seven rounds were shot."I honestly thought it was fireworks or something," Qaqish said. "Some kids popping off fireworks."The victim was possibly en route to Moctezuma Appliances. The manager told ABC13 that the victim worked at the store."One of my guys went across the street and noticed the man had three bullet wounds to the head. Blood was coming out everywhere. I had my technician hold his head and apply pressure," Qaqish said. "We fought to work together and, you know, we're supposed to help."Ruth has been arrested before on aggravated assault and drug charges. There's no word yet on the charges he may face in this shooting.