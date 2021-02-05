feel good

Teen musician battling Leukemia gets surprise of a lifetime from Make-A-Wish Foundation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teenager battling Leukemia with a passion for music received a surprise of a lifetime Thursday morning thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Brigham, an accomplished 15-year-old bassoonist, has a passion for music and wished for a handcrafted, top-of-the-line instrument and an opportunity to perform with professional musicians.

He was surprised with a Fox 601 Bassoon from Fox Products, as well as a private performance by Houston's top orchestra performers: the Houston Bassoon All-Stars and the Monarch Chamber Players.

"It's been an amazing experience," said the teen. "I was fascinated and engaged the entire time. I feel like 'Thank You' isn't enough. It means so much to have this experience."

Before the performance, DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, announced that Brigham will return to the Discovery Green stage in May to perform alongside Doug DeVries, a flutist in the DACAMERA Young Artists program, and his wind quintet, the Monarch Chamber Players.

Brigham will also participate in the world premiere of a new work by DACAMERA Young Artist Jake Sandridge, which will be composed in Brigham's honor.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmake a wishacts of kindnessmusicleukemiateenagerteenteenagersgood newscancerfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Daughter's lost bracelet with mom's ashes inside returned
DPS troopers care for 5-month-old found in stolen car
Nurses surprise 'ray of sunshine' patient
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Mother of boy found dead on Galveston beach gets life in prison
Healthy 16-month-old battled COVID-19 complications for weeks
A cold rain Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Biden more popular in Texas than Abbott, poll shows
Show More
Data shows which neighborhoods have more access to vaccine
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
I-45 project may displace families in 1,079 homes, study shows
Houston Indian community praises farmers' unity amid unrests
Over 400 jobs available now in the Mahatma Gandhi District
More TOP STORIES News