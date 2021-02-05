Teen musician battling Leukemia gets surprise of a lifetime from Make-A-Wish Foundation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teenager battling Leukemia with a passion for music received a surprise of a lifetime Thursday morning thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Brigham, an accomplished 15-year-old bassoonist, has a passion for music and wished for a handcrafted, top-of-the-line instrument and an opportunity to perform with professional musicians.He was surprised with a Fox 601 Bassoon from Fox Products, as well as a private performance by Houston's top orchestra performers: the Houston Bassoon All-Stars and the Monarch Chamber Players."It's been an amazing experience," said the teen. "I was fascinated and engaged the entire time. I feel like 'Thank You' isn't enough. It means so much to have this experience."Before the performance, DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, announced that Brigham will return to the Discovery Green stage in May to perform alongside Doug DeVries, a flutist in the DACAMERA Young Artists program, and his wind quintet, the Monarch Chamber Players.Brigham will also participate in the world premiere of a new work by DACAMERA Young Artist Jake Sandridge, which will be composed in Brigham's honor.