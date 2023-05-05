Lucasfilm helps surprise young Houston brain tumor patient on 'Star Wars' Day

This young Boba Fett fan in Houston got a big surprise Thursday from Make-A-Wish and Lucasfilm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For one 11-year-old Houston boy, this Star Wars Day was out of this world.

Connor is a student at Poe Elementary and a self-described "Star Wars" fanatic, especially when it comes to his favorite character, Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm and Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make Connor's wish come true Thursday, when he was presented with a helmet signed by actor Temuera Morrison, who stars in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett."

Last week for World Wish Day, Morrison dispatched a special video message to Connor's school, telling the young cancer patient about the big surprise.

"It was so cool," Connor said. "I was so excited."

But, Morrison left out a few details.

When Connor went to pick up his helmet Thursday, he was greeted by characters from a galaxy far far away, who also surprised him with his own tailored suit of armor.

The Mando Mercs fan group presented Connor with his helmet and armor, before officially inducting him in as an honorary member of the group.

"Thank you, Make-A-Wish and thank you, Lucasfilm," Connor exclaimed.

During Thursday's event, we found out more good news: Connor is now cancer free!

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to deliver joy when it's needed most to wish kids and their families.

This year, we're celebrating 150,000 wishes granted together around the world as well as the incredible wish kids and their families who remind us that wishes do come true. Learn more and join us at wish.org/Disney.

